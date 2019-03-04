Registration opened Monday for Gundersen Health System’s annual Minutes in Motion, a physical activity challenge aiming to spur participants to be active for 30 minutes a day fox six weeks.
The program, which will begin April 1 and extend through May 12, invites people to participate individually or to form teams that include family, friends and co-workers. The cumulative goal is 6 million minutes of activity.
Last year the 4,355 people who registered for Minutes in Motion included workers at 112 businesses and 44 classrooms with 902 students. Although losing weight is not the primary goal, more than 30 percent lost an average of 6.4 pounds during the challenge. The top three wellness advances participants reported were souped-up energy, improved mood and enhanced productivity.
The program applies a broad definition to motion, which can include playing with your children, spring cleaning, walking your dog, partaking in your favorite exercise class or any other activity that gets a person off the couch.
Participants who log at least 210 minutes a week will be entered in a weekly drawing for a $50 gift card.
Other prize chances include:
- If the goal of 6 million-minute goal is reached, participants will be entered in a drawing for a $100 gift card.
- All team captains will be in a drawing for one of four $50 gift cards.
- Teachers who register their classrooms will be entered in a drawing for one of 10 $100 gift cards.
- The grand prize will be a $500 gift card.
Co-sponsors include the La Crosse Tribune, Mid-West Family Broadcasting and WXOW News 19.
To register, go to the Minutes in Motion website or call Gundersen Community and Preventive Care Services at 608-775-4717 or 800-362-9567, ext. 54717. Registration will remain open throughout the challenge.
