Registration open for Summer Creative Arts Camp offered by Viterbo

Registration is open until June 1. Sign up for one, two, or three weeks. Each session will be from 9 a.m.–4 p.m. Each week will have a different theme, educational lessons and exciting outcomes and performances.

This year the Fine Arts Center is offering an additional camp rotation so each student will have four creativity–building sessions in art, movement/dance, theatre, and music. Sessions will be taught by educators and professional staff who have real-world experience in their subject areas.

“Our camp offers something unique to the area that parents and children will love,” said Rachel Frisby, programming coordinator for the center. “Our camp model is a sample of the best of the arts so children will get to try out each area and develop new interests or shine where they already have talent. This is all about fun and exploration and gives children a base to appreciate the arts and have confidence, both of which are excellent life-time skills. Viterbo summer camps have had a long history in the community with over 20 years under our belt, so it feels great to continue this tradition with a fresh twist!”