Registration open for Sun Run & Solar Plunge

Special Olympics Wisconsin is excited to announce that registration is now just $35 for their new social distancing-friendly Sun Run & Solar Plunge 5K run/walks taking place at Black River Beach on June 5.

Between the 5K run/walk, optional plunge, a kids' dash, food and socially distant activities for all to enjoy, Special Olympics Wisconsin’s newest event will have something for everyone. The cost to participate is $35 while teams of four can register for just $120. Children four and under are free.

Participants will receive a commemorative t-shirt with registration but they can earn additional Sun Run & Solar Plunge gear like a medal, baseball cap, towel or cooler by raising additional funds to support the athletes of Special Olympics Wisconsin.

Donations raised in the Sun Run & Solar Plunge will support more than 9,000 Special Olympics Wisconsin athletes across the state who compete year-round in 19 Olympic-style sports. The pandemic has canceled many events over the past year but fitness programming and select sports competitions continue to take place in creative, safe and often virtual ways.

Start your summer off right by registering for the Sun Run & Solar Plunge today at SolarPlunge.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0