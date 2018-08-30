FOR McCOY — The U.S. Army Fort McCoy Golf Tournament is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 21, at Hiawatha Golf Course in Tomah.
Teams of four will compete, and the tournament is open the public. The event will include dinner, hole competitions and door prizes. The tournament fee is $55 per person, not including greens fees and cart fees. All fees will go toward Fort McCoy's Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, which offers quality-of-life programs for soldiers and their families.
Registration is required by Sept. 17. For more information or to register, call 608-388-3696.