Registration open for Viterbo Online Certificate Course in Servant Leadership

Registration is now open for a Viterbo University online certificate course in servant leadership to be held Sept. 13¬Nov. 1.

This seven-week, non-credit course will be taught by Viterbo Distinguished Professor of Servant Leadership Tom Thibodeau and learning and talent development consultant Robert Toomey. Participants will have the opportunity to reflect on their experiences as a leader and to develop skills in communication, storytelling, and ethical decision-making to help create a servant-led culture within their organizations.

The course will cover servant leadership theory and practice, listening and self-awareness, leading change and transitions, mission, purpose, and vocation, building community, and building a servant-led culture. Participants will have the flexibility and convenience of learning at their own pace and schedule.

Viterbo has been a recognized leader in servant leadership education for more than 20 years. It is also the only university in the nation to offer a master’s degree in the subject.

Cost for the online certificate course is $799. For more information or to register, visit https://viterbouniversityethics.regfox.com/online-certificate-in-servant-leadership. For additional questions, email Alycia Larson at aclarson@viterbo.edu.