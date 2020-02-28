Registration opens for Ballin for Brandon

Team registration deadline is April 3 for the 9th annual Ballin’ for Brandon 3 on 3 tournament in Holmen.
Registration costs $80 by the deadline; $100 after April 4.
The tournament will be held May 2 at Holmen High School.
The tournament honors Brandon Jennings, whose promising life was cut short on July 18, 2010, the result of a fatal car accident.
Every year since, his parents, Mike and Lisa, sister Brittney and members of the Holmen community have kept his adventurous spirit alive with the Ballin for Brandon three-on-three basketball tournament.
Proceeds fund the Brandon Memorial Scholarship to benefit a college-bound senior at Holmen High School.
You can mail registrations to HYBCI, P.O. 638. Holmen, Wisconsin, 54636, or drop them off at T-Jos in Holmen.
You can email questions to ballin4brandon@yahoo.com or get more information from the website at www.holmenyouthbasketball.com or by phone at 608-385-5822.