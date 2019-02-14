Here’s something that might take your mind off of the snow piled all over: Registration is open for the seventh annual Big Blue Dragon Boat Festival in La Crosse — assuming that the ice is out of the Black River by June 22.
Mayo Clinic Health System-Franciscan Healthcare and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse will co-host the festival for the second year in the river along Copeland Park.
More than 50 teams of 22 crew members are expected to compete, paddling colorful Hong Kong-style dragon boats on a 300-meter course on the river.
There is no charge to attend the event, which will include music, free family activities and food for sale.
Proceeds from entry fees will go toward supporting Mayo-Franciscan’s Center for Breast Care and the Boys & Girls Clubs’ healthy lifestyles programming.
The entry fee includes a minimum of two races. All local registered teams will receive one free practice session, which will be scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis.
The races will be broken into four divisions:
- Community (minimum of 10 female paddlers for each team)
- Corporate (minimum of 10 female paddlers )
- Breast cancer survivors (all paddlers must be breast cancer survivors)
- Youth teams.
To register your team or for more information go to the Big Blue website.
