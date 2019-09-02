The La Crosse Community Theatre announces that registration is open for the Fall session of Theatre for Youth Classes.
Tuition for the session is $60 and can be submitted online at lacrossecommunitytheatre.org or at the Box Office. Classes will meet on Saturday mornings Sept. 14 through Nov. 2, with no classes on Sept. 28 or Oct. 12, at the Weber Center for the Performing Arts, 428 Harborview Plaza.
Programs will be delineated by age group. "Imagination Station," for ages 5 to 7, meets from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. and will use simple props to promote creativity and personal growth. "Theatre Games," for ages 8 through 18 will meet from 10 to 11 a.m. and will aim to help participants meet new people, grow a theater team and just have fun.
Questions and registration can be completed through the box office, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, by calling 608-784-9292.
