Relaxed visitor policies start June 1 for Mayo, Gundersen facilities in La Crosse area

Gundersen and Mayo Clinic Health Systems are loosening some visitor policies after previous strict COVID-19 related restrictions.

Effective June 1, patients at Gundersen Health System may have one person, 16 or older, accompany them to appointments at Gundersen clinic, surgery, outpatient surgery center or emergency services locations. Pediatric patients may continue to have one person with them at a time, and adult inpatients will still be allowed one visitor, 18 or older, per 24-hour period.

All patients and visitors will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms when they arrive and must wear a face covering whenever they are in a Gundersen facility. Visitors who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past 14 days or are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms will not be permitted to enter any Gundersen facility.

In addition, patients and visitors are asked not to congregate in any area inside the building and will not be allowed to bring in food or beverages as a safety precaution.

"Gundersen continuously evaluates visitor guidelines and may update them as the COVID-19 response continues to evolve locally, regionally and nationally," the hospital said in a statement.