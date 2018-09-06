Nearly 77 years after he died in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Navy Seaman 1st Class George E. Naegle of La Crosse is finally coming home.
Naegle’s remains have been identified through DNA and other methods of analysis, the U.S. Defense Department’s POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced this morning. It said that Naegle, who was 22 when he died, was accounted for on Aug. 27.
His remains are expected to return to La Crosse within a few weeks, and arrangements are being made for a funeral service.
Naegle was on the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii, when it was attacked by Japanese aircraft on Dec. 7, 1941. The battleship was hit by multiple torpedos, which caused it to quickly capsize. The attack on the ship resulted in the deaths of 429 crewmen, including Naegle.
From December 1941 to June 1944, today’s press release said, Navy personnel recovered the remains of the deceased crew, which were subsequently interred in the Halawa and Nu’uanu cemeteries.
In September 1947, members of the American Graves Registration Service disinterred the remains of U.S. casualties from the two cemeteries and transferred them to the Central Identification Laboratory at Schofield Barracks. The laboratory staff was only able to confirm the identifications of 35 men from the USS Oklahoma at that time. The AGRS subsequently buried the unidentified remains in 46 plots at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, also known as the Punchbowl, in Honolulu.
In April 2015, the deputy secretary of defense issued a policy memorandum ordering the disinterment of unknowns associated with the USS Oklahoma. And on June 15, 2015, DPAA personnel began exhuming the remains from the Punchbowl for analysis.
Naegle’s remains were identified with the use of DNA, dental and anthropological analysis, as well as circumstantial evidence, DPAA said.
According to Tribune files, Naegle was a 1938 Central High School graduate and was one of four La Crosse residents who died in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, the event that prompted the United States to enter World War II. The others were two La Crosse sailors, Darryl Hess, 26, of Central High School and Helmar Hanson of Logan High School, who died aboard the nearby battleship USS Arizona along with Marine Leo Amundson, 18, a 1941 Central High School graduate.
In a 2008 interview, the late Don “Dutch” Albitz of Onalaska, who also was serving on the USS Oklahoma when it was attacked, told the Tribune that he had talked to Hess and Naegle the night before the surprise attack. Albitz, who died in 2012, said that Hess told him he had just gotten married. And Albitz said that Naegle, a signalman on the Oklahoma, had been on watch the night before the attack and was sleeping in a compartment hit by one of the first torpedoes.
