Aptiv, a nonprofit organization working with children and adults with disabilities, launched a nomination-based campaign in April to recognize individuals with disabilities of all ages, abilities and genders.
The RemarkAble Citizen of the Month award for October went to Garrett, 21, a member of the Best Buddies program and recently received an internship at The Breakfast Club.
Nominations for November’s RemarkAble Citizen are open, and can be completed at aptiv.org.
