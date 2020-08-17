Reminder: No daily La Crosse County COVID-19 updates

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

La Crosse County health officials will no longer give daily updates on new cases of COVID-19 in the area.

The La Crosse County Health Department and partnering health-care providers will now give weekly updates on cases and risk levels in the region on Fridays, beginning this week.

Information will be updated on the new Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative web page, set to launch this week. It will include data on new cases, hospitalization rates, care capacity, demographics and a community indicators tab.

The county has also made a change to its list of businesses in the area experiencing risk. It will now only list those places that are at high risk. If you have been to one of the facilities on the same day as someone infected, you should fill out an online form to find out your next steps.

The county offered another free testing site on Monday, with the help of the National Guard.

Two additional free testing sites will be offered Aug. 24 and Aug. 31, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at the La Crosse County Health Department building in Downtown La Crosse.