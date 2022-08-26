Renovations for new WAFER Food Pantry reveal history of the North Side building

As crews make way for the new home of the WAFER Food Pantry, they are also revealing pieces of La Crosse's history.

The building, located at the corner of George and Gillette streets, has been a grocery store on the North Side since the early 1900s, and has changed hands and been through a number of transformations through the years.

And its latest incarnation will stay in the business of feeding the community and house the area's largest food pantry.

WAFER is hoping to restore parts of the building back to its original form, and as demolition has been happening in recent weeks, layers of history have been peeled back.

Just this week, crews revealed a series of mural advertisements on the east side wall of the building, alongside George Street, which are believed to be from the 1950s when the grocery store was Birnbaum's Park and Shop.

The faded, hand-painted murals served as billboards back in the day. One of them depicts a draft Kingsbury beer being poured into a glass, promoting "every drop" of the beer to be "draft-smooth." Another is advertising La Crosse's Dolly Madison Dairy, an area business that was known for its ice cream and milk that eventually merged with Marigold Foods and Kemps Ice Cream.

The third mural, which was situated next to the entrance at the corner of George and Gillette Streets, advertised the Birnbaum store in shades of yellow, green and red.

The grand opening of Birnbaum's Park and Shop and the 53rd anniversary of the market was promoted in the March 6, 1952 edition of the Tribune, marketing it as the "newest super food-shopping center." In a photograph at the top of the ad, it appears to show the Birnbaum mural that was once again brought to light this week.

"Howie and his whole staff are proud of this new, modern food-shopping center. The completely remodeled quarters in the old Soderberg building are laid out for the utmost in convenience to both the store staff and the shoppers," the advertisement reads.

Over the years, these details had been lost, covered up as new owners and businesses moved in. Specifically, the murals had been covered up by stucco, which crews are now removing to bring the building back to its brick origins.

The murals unfortunately can't be salvaged, according to WAFER, because the walls they reside on are no longer structurally sound, and there is no way to remove the paintings in-tact to be preserved. Instead, staff have been trying to document them through photographs.

But other historical pieces of the building have been able to be salvaged and discovered along the way.

WAFER's executive director Erin Waldhart said some pieces from the early 1900s still remain inside of the building and will hopefully be restored.

The group has also learned about a tunnel system with wheel conveyors that were previously used to transport grocery products between the basement and first floor. The tunnels had been covered up by an addition on the building and are "long gone," though, Waldhart said.

There is the potential that some of the historical elements that have been salvaged may be showcased at some point, though nothing is final yet.

But WAFER will pay homage to the building's history in another way, by returning some of its features to their original form from 1906.

The original building was two stories, with apartments on the second floor above the grocery market. The front entrance was located at the street corner, with storefront windows wrapping around the corner. The second floor has since been removed.

The windows were at some point covered up, and the murals from the 50s eventually took their place, and Waldhart said restoring them to recreate the storefront feel was their goal. The corner door cannot be restored, however, she said.

The group has had to fill in one portion of the original basement of the building, too, but the other segment of it has been left.

An archived photo shared by WAFER of the original building from the early 1900s shows the brick building with windows lining the storefront and draped awnings. Horses and carriages can be seen parked outside, and what appears to be the silhouettes of shoppers or store staff can be seen standing out front.

For WAFER, which is moving to the North Side from its current flood-ridden location near downtown, being able to honor the history of the building and its new neighborhood was important.

"The North Siders are a proud bunch," Waldhart said. "And La Crosse in general loves the history of things that were, and we really wanted to honor our North Side neighbors and bring back the life of this building to its former glory as much as we could."

WAFER also will add an addition to the front of the building, and Waldhart said the best way to tie the new and old pieces together was to bring the building back to its original structure.

"It's a classy look," she said of the original building.

The historical restoration of the building is only one piece of the project, though, and for WAFER, it has been important to create a space that was welcoming to the food pantry patrons who will soon walk through the doors.

"Our community and the people that we serve deserve a space in which they can feel like they're in charge of their life. That they have the autonomy and that they have the dignity and the compassion that they deserve," Waldhart said.

"A place that resembles a grocery store and less of like a handout, and I think that with the finished product that we're going to accomplish that," she said.

Waldhart said the project is currently on time, and the new food pantry is expected to open sometime next spring.

For updates on the project, visit waferlacrosse.org or visit WAFER's Facebook page.