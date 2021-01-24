Renovations to World War II-era buildings at Fort McCoy continue

Work on several World War II-era buildings under renovation is continuing at Fort McCoy.

Contractor MDM Construction, headquartered in Rockford, Ill., is completing upgrades to 11 buildings in the 2500, 2600, 2700 and 2800 blocks on the installation with work expected to be completed by the end of January, said Dan Hanson with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works.

A contract of approximately $969,017 was awarded to MDM Construction in late summer 2020 to do the work, Hanson said.

“These buildings are World War II-era wood-framed, split-level or single-level administration buildings,” said Hanson, who is construction inspection branch chief. “The contractor is removing asbestos siding and coaxial cable, repairing any rot or water damage, installing steel siding and a vapor barrier, removing plywood skirting and installing PVC skirting, plus much more.”

Hanson said the following items are being removed and disposed on all the buildings: asbestos siding, gutters, soffit and fascia, stoops, wall packs, doors, door frames, exterior coaxial cable, shrubs and landscape timbers, and plywood skirting.