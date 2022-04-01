 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Rep. Billings elected Democratic Caucus Vice-Chair in Assembly

  • 0

Rep. Jill Billings of La Crosse has been elected Democratic Caucus Vice-Chair by her Democratic colleagues in the Wisconsin Assembly.

“I am proud to represent the La Crosse area and my top priority in the Legislature will continue to be serving the people of our district," Billings said. "However, after being encouraged to run for leadership over several years, I decided it was time to step up and play a larger role in leading and guiding our team in the State Assembly.

“I look forward to playing a greater role in crafting our caucus strategy and message, both in the Capitol and outside. The values of our democratic caucus are in line with the values of people in Wisconsin; clean water, quality education, affordable healthcare, support for family businesses and farms, fair pay, equal justice and much more.

“I am honored to work alongside my colleagues and our leadership in the Assembly. I am grateful for their trust in me to help lead the caucus forward into the next Session.”

People are also reading…

Billings serves the 95th District in the Wisconsin State Assembly. The 95th district includes all of the city of La Crosse, town of Campbell and a portion of the town of Shelby.

Jill Billings

Billings
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Alex Jones held in contempt of court after failing to appear for Sandy Hook depositions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News