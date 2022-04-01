Rep. Billings elected Democratic Caucus Vice-Chair in Assembly

Rep. Jill Billings of La Crosse has been elected Democratic Caucus Vice-Chair by her Democratic colleagues in the Wisconsin Assembly.

“I am proud to represent the La Crosse area and my top priority in the Legislature will continue to be serving the people of our district," Billings said. "However, after being encouraged to run for leadership over several years, I decided it was time to step up and play a larger role in leading and guiding our team in the State Assembly.

“I look forward to playing a greater role in crafting our caucus strategy and message, both in the Capitol and outside. The values of our democratic caucus are in line with the values of people in Wisconsin; clean water, quality education, affordable healthcare, support for family businesses and farms, fair pay, equal justice and much more.

“I am honored to work alongside my colleagues and our leadership in the Assembly. I am grateful for their trust in me to help lead the caucus forward into the next Session.”

Billings serves the 95th District in the Wisconsin State Assembly. The 95th district includes all of the city of La Crosse, town of Campbell and a portion of the town of Shelby.

