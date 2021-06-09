Rep. Billings responds to Assembly vote to end extra unemployment

Rep Jill Billings, D-La Crosse, issued the following statement after the Wisconsin State Assembly voted to end the federal unemployment programs (Gov. Evers has stated he will veto if it comes to his desk):

“I understand the staffing challenges facing businesses today. Republicans and their special interest allies say that simply ending the Federal unemployment program will fix this, but we need a more comprehensive solution. In La Crosse, our April 2021 unemployment rate is 3.2%, the unemployment rate in January 2020 was 3.3%, with roughly the same number of participants in the same labor force.

“We need to join together and also address the lack of affordable childcare, and stagnant wages and benefits. In addition, we have seen a negative impact on immigration from policies over the last four years at the federal level, we have seen a decline of J1 visa recipients which will drastically impact our tourism economy across the state.”

“I urge my colleagues on the other side of the aisle to start working in a meaningful way with legislative Democrats and Governor Evers to support our state’s economic recovery.”

Rep. Billings represents the 95th Assembly District, which includes all of the city of La Crosse, the town of Campbell and a portion of the town of Shelby

