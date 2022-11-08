 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rep. Billings with big lead, on way to seventh term

Voters appear to be sending Rep. Jill Billings back to the 95th Assembly seat for another two-year term. 

With 22 of 29 precincts reporting in unofficial results, Billings has 13,566 or 65% and Chris Woodard has 7,102.

The 95th Assembly district includes all of the city of La Crosse, Town of Campbell and parts of the Town of Shelby. 

Billings (D) was first elected in 2011. This will be her seventh consecutive term.

Republican challenger Woodard serves on the La Crosse City Council representing the 9th District. 

Rep. Jill Billings speaks at Northside Elementary/Coulee Montessori to celebrate the purchase and future installation of solar panels on the school roof.

 

 

Jill Billings

Billings
Chloe Hilles is the local government reporter at the La Crosse Tribune and a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. She can be reached at @chloehilles on Twitter or (608) 769-7303. 

