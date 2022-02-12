Rep. Kind: Affordable Connectivity Program open for applications

Rep. Ron Kind reminds Wisconsinites that the Affordable Connectivity Program is open for applications.

This program, created through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law which Kind voted for last year, is helping to lower the cost of broadband service for eligible households.

The Affordable Connectivity Program provides a discount of up to $30 per month toward broadband service for eligible households and up to $75 per month for qualifying households on qualifying Tribal lands. The benefit also provides up to a $100 per household discount toward a one-time purchase of a computer, laptop, or tablet through a participating broadband provider.

“Through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s Affordable Connectivity Program, Wisconsin households can qualify for discounts on broadband service and connected devices,” said Kind. “The internet is a necessity, and now more than ever, having a broadband connection is essential for families to access job opportunities, health care services, educational experiences, and more. I encourage all interested Wisconsinites to see if they qualify and sign up for this critical program.”

Wisconsinites can learn more about the Affordable Connectivity Program and check to see if they qualify by visiting www.fcc.gov/ACP. Eligible households can enroll through a participating broadband provider or by (1) going to ACPBenefit.org to submit an online application or print a mail-in application and (2) contacting their preferred participating broadband provider and selecting a plan.

Kind has been a member of the House Rural Broadband Task Force since it was created in 2019, and has continuously supported legislation to expand broadband access for all Wisconsinites.

