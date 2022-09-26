Rep. Kind honored as Medicare Advantage Champion

U.S. Rep. Ron Kind (D-WI) has been honored in Washington as a Medicare Advantage Champion for his strong advocacy on behalf of seniors’ access to quality, affordable health coverage options.

Presented by Better Medicare Alliance (BMA), the nation’s leading research and advocacy organization supporting Medicare Advantage, the award recognizes lawmakers who have worked in a bipartisan fashion to strengthen and protect Medicare Advantage, the public-private partnership within Medicare.

More than 29 million seniors and Americans with disabilities nationwide choose to get their health coverage through a Medicare Advantage plan – including more than 55,000 Medicare beneficiaries in Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District.

“Wisconsin seniors deserve to know who is standing up for their health care needs in Washington. On behalf of our nearly 600,000 grassroots advocates nationwide, we’re proud to honor Representative Ron Kind with our ‘Medicare Advantage Champion’ award for doing exactly that,” said Mary Beth Donahue, president and CEO of Better Medicare Alliance.

“Like each of this year’s awardees, Representative Kind has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to working with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to protect and strengthen the high-quality, affordable, coordinated care offered by Medicare Advantage. With Medicare Advantage beneficiaries reporting a 94% satisfaction rate and saving nearly $2,000 in health care expenses per year, we look forward to continuing to work alongside leaders like Representative Kind to protect seniors’ health and financial wellbeing by protecting Medicare Advantage.”

The Medicare Advantage Champion award is Better Medicare Alliance's highest honor, presented annually to members of Congress who have demonstrated exceptional commitment to protecting seniors' Medicare Advantage coverage.

This year the award was presented to nine members of the Senate and 32 members of the House. Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI) is the only other Wisconsin recipient.

To learn more about Better Medicare Alliance, visit BetterMedicareAlliance.org.