Rep. Kind says he does not support cancelling $50,000 of student debt despite progressive push

Kind specifically said that he supports raising minimum wage, calling Wisconsin's stagnant $7.25 an "embarrassment," but said he prefers that states raise wages themselves.

"Because the minimum wage requirements of San Francisco or New York are going to be different than western Wisconsin, and the impact on small business is going to be different," Kind said.

"But the fact that we've been stuck for so long in Wisconsin at $7.25, with no activity in the state Legislature whatsoever, really forces our hand now in Congress from us representatives from states that are refusing to move," he said.

"I'd like to see some adjustment, I'd like to see it based on a regional index, and then indexed to inflation so that we can take this out of the political arena once and for all," Kind said.

On bipartisan efforts, Kind said he was hopeful Congress could work together across parties, but that there was still work to be done in a hyper-divided and unique time.

"We're still trying to feel each other out a bit, what the new Congress is going to look like, and how it's going to behave," he said. "One of the more disappointing things that I saw on Jan. 6, outside of the riot and the siege on the Capitol, were 140 of my colleagues voting to overturn the legitimate election results.