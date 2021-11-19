Rep, Kind votes for Build Back Better Act, says it 'will deliver for Wisconsinites'

Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, voted for the Build Back Better Act, which passed the House on a near party-line vote of 220-213 Friday morning.

Supporters said the historic legislation will create millions of good-paying jobs, lower everyday costs for working families, and rebuild the middle-class backbone of our nation – all without adding to our deficit.

It now goes to the Senate, where cost-cutting demands by moderate Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and the chamber’s strict rules seem certain to force significant changes.

“For too long, Wisconsin families have been squeezed and held back by skyrocketing costs. As we work to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, we need to address these long-standing issues and make sure our economy works for working people again,” said Kind.

“The Build Back Better Act is not only fiscally responsible, it will also deliver for Wisconsinites with historic middle-class tax cuts, expanded access to affordable health care, lower child care costs, and millions of good-paying jobs. It’s time to level the playing field and invest in working families across the nation.”

Kind's bill to lower the cost of alternative energy options for dairy farmers was also passed as part of this legislation.

Kind said the Build Back Better Act will reduce costs and cut taxes for families by:

• Improving access to child care and caregiving: saves most families more than half their spending on child care, sets children up for success by providing free pre-K, includes paid family and medical leave, and expands access to high-quality home and community based care for older adults and those with disabilities

• Lowering middle-class taxes: extends the life-changing Child Tax Credit to continue to reduce child poverty and extends the expanded Earned Income Tax Credit

• Expanding access to affordable health care: extends the expanded Affordable Care Act premium tax credits, closes the Medicaid coverage gap, adds hearing coverage to the Medicare program, and lowers the cost of prescription drugs for millions of Americans

• Investing in affordable clean energy to tackle climate change: cuts pollution and reduces energy costs while creating good-paying jobs by investing in strengthening our clean energy economy

• It also makes long-term investments in education, rural development, workforce training, affordable housing, and more

Kind is a member of the Ways and Means Committee, which has jurisdiction over tax measures, the management of public debt, trade and tariff laws, Social Security, Medicare, pensions, and many other economic growth measures.

Read more about the Build Back Better Act at https://kind.house.gov/sites/kind.house.gov/files/111921%20Build%20Back%20Better%20Act.pdf

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

