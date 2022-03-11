Rep. Loren Oldenburg announces 2022 State Assembly campaign (copy)

Rep. Loren Oldenburg has announced his 2022 State Assembly campaign. Oldenburg was first elected as representative for Wisconsin’s 96th Assembly District in November 2018, and was re-elected to serve a second term in the Assembly in November 2020.

“Over the last two terms, it has been an honor to serve the people of the 96th, and help them with issues that come before them,’’ Oldenburg said. “I am looking forward to continuing to advocate for agricultural policies, youth apprenticeships, environmental issues and flood resiliency efforts. I have enjoyed working with my colleagues to provide tax cuts for Wisconsin’s families and businesses, while crafting two fiscally responsible budgets for the State of Wisconsin.”

Throughout the 2021-22 legislative session Oldenburg has served as chairman of the Assembly Committee on Small Business Development, vice-chair of the Assembly Committee on Agriculture. He has also served as a member of the Assembly Committees on Environment, Rural Development, Energy & Utilities, and Workforce Development. Representative Oldenburg has authored legislation to help with local issues, find flooding solutions, expand access to youth apprenticeships, and promote agriculture in Wisconsin.

The 96th Assembly District includes Vernon County, Crawford County and the southern half of Monroe County.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0