Rep. Loren Oldenburg re-elected in 96th Assembly District

Loren Oldenburg

Loren Oldenburg

Voters have re-elected Rep. Loren Oldenburg to represent them in the 96th Assembly District of Wisconsin.

Republican Oldenburg of Viroqua was first elected to the Assembly in 2018 and will serve his third two-year term.

Democrat Jayne M. Swiggum of Gays Mills opposed him.

Oldenburg got 11,709 votes unofficially. Swiggum got 7856.

The 96th District covers all or parts of Monroe, Vernon and Crawford counties.

Jayne M. Swiggum

Swiggum
