Representative Loren Oldenburg, R-Viroqua, will hold office hours from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Leon Town Hall, 8108 Jackrabbit Ave.
Oldenburg will meet with constituents of the 96th Assembly District, which includes all of Crawford County, most of Vernon County and a portion of Monroe County.
