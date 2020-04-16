Rep. Ron Kind crafts plan for USDA to help Wisconsin family farms

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, called upon the U.S. Department of Agriculture Thursday to take up a five-point plan that would give relief to Wisconsin farmers.

The plan, which would need no new funding or legislation, comes as a guidance for the USDA, which has the broad power to divide stimulus funds among farmers and farm groups.

Right now, about $22 billion sits in funds for farm relief, Kind said.

"We're going to be working very closely with Secretary (Sonny) Purdue to get them to start moving forward on any or all of these recommendations," he said.

The Family Farm Rescue Plan calls for the USDA to purchase surplus foods from family farms and distribute them, make farmers eligible for small business relief programs, stimulate them with the $22 billion in CCC relief funds, reopen the Dairy Margin Coverage Program and end the North American trade war.

And the guidance comes straight from the source, as Kind said he worked with family farms and farm groups to map the plan.

"These recommendations are based on direct feedback that I've received from family farmers," he said.