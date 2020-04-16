Rep. Ron Kind crafts plan for USDA to help Wisconsin family farms

Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, called upon the U.S. Department of Agriculture Thursday to take up a five-point plan that would give relief to Wisconsin farmers.
The plan, which would need no new funding or legislation, comes as a guidance for the USDA, which has the broad power to divide stimulus funds among farmers and farm groups.
Right now, about $22 billion sits in funds for farm relief, Kind said.
"We're going to be working very closely with Secretary (Sonny) Purdue to get them to start moving forward on any or all of these recommendations," he said.
The Family Farm Rescue Plan calls for the USDA to purchase surplus foods from family farms and distribute them, make farmers eligible for small business relief programs, stimulate them with the $22 billion in CCC relief funds, reopen the Dairy Margin Coverage Program and end the North American trade war.
And the guidance comes straight from the source, as Kind said he worked with family farms and farm groups to map the plan.
"These recommendations are based on direct feedback that I've received from family farmers," he said.
"We need to do this now, not a month later, not even a week later," Kind said. "By then it's going to be too late for many of our farmers."
Reports of Wisconsin farmers dumping milk have come to light in recent weeks, producing more than they can sell because of restaurants and schools closing. And some farms have had to make decisions to euthanize animals.
And while local efforts have tried to get local products into the hands of the community, Kind said it's not enough.
"I applaud the self-help measures," he said, "but what we need is a national strategy in order to deal with the build-up surplus."
Part of his plan would be to establish distribution centers to help link local farmers with their communities better.
But his plan is also thinking about the global effort our state's landmark industry could have, calling to end trade wars with Mexico and Canada, and streamlining distribution across the nation.
"We have a hungry world that wants to buy it right now," he said.
Kind also touched on the uncertainty the virus has caused for rural communities in the state.
Although most haven't seen outbreaks like the metro areas, they are worried about the economic pitfalls, many farms already reeling from the downturn the state's dairy industry has taken in recent years.
"It's a real crisis," Kind said. "We are dependent on family farmers on the state's economy and certainly in the rural communities."
"Once these family farmers go, we're not getting them back," he said. "They're out forever."
In this Series
Coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic with La Crosse County holding at 26 cases
-
Updated
Tony Evers extends order to shut down nonessential businesses to May 26, with some relaxed restrictions
-
Photos: A look at the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic in the La Crosse area
-
Updated
Databank: County-by-county, state-by-state interactive maps show testing and case trends
- 82 updates
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.