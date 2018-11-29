U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, has again voted against Nancy Pelosi continuing as leader of the Democrats in the U.S. House.
“My first priority has always been standing up for Wisconsin, and the values that Wisconsinites hold. I thank Nancy Pelosi for her years of service to the House of Representatives and the Democratic Party, but I believe it is time for new leadership that moves Wisconsin — and America — forward,” Kind said in a statement released by his office.
