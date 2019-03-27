State Rep. Steve Doyle has been appointed vice chair of the recently announced Speaker’s Task Force on Suicide Prevention.
The task force will study and create policy meant to reduce the number of Wisconsinites who die by suicide. It is comprised of 15 members appointed by Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz.
“I am very pleased to be named vice chair of this important task force, and to become a voice for western Wisconsin in this discussion,” Doyle said. “Suicide is a heartbreaking and devastating hardship that has impacted too many of our friends, neighbors and community members. It’s time we work to address this issue.”
Members of the task force will travel the state and hold public hearings to gather feedback from survivors, advocates, experts, families and communities.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, more than 700 Wisconsinites die by suicide each year.
