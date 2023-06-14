U.S. Rep. Derrick Van Orden, R-Praire du Chien, introduced the Rail Inspector Safety Act, which would provide an authorization increase of $3 million per year to the National Transportation Safety Board to increase the number of railroad, pipeline and hazardous materials investigators.

The National Transportation Safety Board is an independent federal agency charged by Congress with investigating every civil aviation accident in the United States and significant events in other modes of transportation—railroad, transit, highway, marine, pipeline and commercial space.

The 3rd District congressman separately introduced the bill as an amendment to the Federal Aviation Administration Reauthorization Act of 2023, which passed the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee on June 13.

“The Rail Inspector Safety Act will improve rail safety and ensure businesses can send their goods across America with confidence,” Van Orden said. “Wisconsinites are still waiting for answers on what caused the train derailment in De Soto. This bill will help officials get to the bottom of derailments faster and make our communities safer.”

The Rail Inspector Safety Act will provide sorely needed relief to the NTSB’s investigation backlog, as well as help deliver more timely and thorough accident reports to Congress, stated the press release from Van Orden’s office.

