Report finds excessive drinking rates statewide, locally

A new state report on alcohol consumption has raised alarm with local health officials, with related deaths on the rise and binge drinking rates nearly 10% above the national average.

The report, from the State Council on Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse (SCAODA), states, "Excessive alcohol use remains a significant threat to the health, safety and prosperity of Wisconsin’s residents." While underage drinking rates have decreased, "unhealthy and dangerous drinking among Wisconsin's adult population remains disturbingly high."

Per the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, in 2020 over 3,100 deaths are believed to have been attributed to alcohol, an increase of 54% over the past six years.

Approximately 27% of Wisconsinites use alcohol "excessively," compared to the national rate of 17.6%. And according to SCAODA, Wisconsin is the only state where the excessive drinking rate in every county exceeds the national average. In La Crosse County, the binge drinking rate is 22-26%.

The Alliance to Heal, a local coalition, states it is "concerned" about these statistics, and supports the Wisconsin Alcohol Policy Projects initiative, "Moving Forward: Policies and Strategies to Prevent and Reduce Excessive Alcohol Use in Wisconsin."

The plan consists of 61 recommendations, assigned to entities and organizations including local government; state government; healthcare systems; community, educational, religious and civic organizations; and the alcohol industry.

"We as a community should consider accepting changes," Alliance to Heal leaders said. "Reducing excessive alcohol consumption holds the potential to reduce alcohol related injury and death."

Fatalities which can be associated with drinking include suicide, homicide, falls, car crashes, cancers, heart disease, liver disease, and more. In addition, the Alliance states that those who binge drink are twice as likely to use other substances, which may contribute to opioid misuse or dependence on illegal or controlled drugs.

While the list of some five dozen recommendations sounds intimidating, the Alliance notes some are already in play and just need more attention, such as better enforcement of checking IDs to verify the person is of legal drinking age.

Key recommendations from the report include raising the price of alcohol and reducing the number of places which sell it. Per the report, the "excessive number" of locations that sell or serve alcohol, combined with low price, "has unintentionally created circumstances that enable underage drinking, excessive consumption with the injuries, violence, disease and death that follow."

Previously, SCAODA says, municipal leaders believed that raising the number of entities serving or selling alcohol would benefit the community, but over the last 10 years "it has become clear that clusters and areas with an overconcentration of alcohol outlets increase the likelihood of alcohol related disorder and crime, even when all the licensees are obeying the law."

Additional recommendations include prohibiting the sale of alcoholic beverages at gas stations and vehicle charging stations, and requiring medical providers to conduct Screening, Brief Intervention and Referral to Treatment (SBIRT), which can help identify those either with or at risk of alcohol use disorders.

"We know more about the impact of excessive alcohol use on our health than we did 20 years ago, and we can work to ensure safer roads, events, and communities, as well as better health," the Alliance says.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

