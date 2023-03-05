The types of industries that serve as the predominate employers in La Crosse County offer limited opportunities for remote work, a new study has found.

With a large percentage of area employment tied to health care and manufacturing, La Crosse County employees are less likely to work from home than those in other populous areas of Wisconsin.

Just over 11% of workers from La Crosse County in 2021 worked primarily or exclusively from home, according to a report released last week by the Wisconsin Policy Forum. That rate of is lower than the Wisconsin average of 14.8% of workers.

“Remote work has remained, this far into the pandemic, fairly common,” said Joe Peterangelo, the report’s lead author and senior researcher at the Wisconsin Policy Forum. “This is impacting communities in different ways and impacts everything from the family level to the individual worker and employer up to broader communities and downtowns.”

The study used 2021 Census Bureau survey data in Wisconsin’s 24 most populous counties, finding remote work is spread unevenly across the state. La Crosse County ranked 16th in the percentage of remote workers out of the 24 most populous counties.

Nearly a quarter of Dane County workers were remote in 2021. Ozaukee, Waukesha, St. Croix and Milwaukee counties also had above average rates of remote workers. In Dodge county, only 7% of workers were remote. La Crosse County was similar to Sheboygan and Racine county in its share of remote workers.

Less metropolitan

Peterangelo suggests the makeup of local industries can explain the disparities. The report notes counties with the highest percentages of remote workers were in large metropolitan areas around Madison, Milwaukee and the Twin Cities, which had higher concentrations of jobs in the most “remote-capable” industries.

A 2020 National Bureau of Economic Research found over two-thirds of jobs in the educational services sector; finance and insurance; information; management of companies; and professional, scientific and technical services could be done from home.

Counties with the lowest percentages of remote workers, such as Dodge, Rock and Manitowoc, have higher concentrations of jobs in the manufacturing industry, a sector where fewer than a quarter of jobs could be done from home.

“Health care dominates in La Crosse more than in many other counties,” said Peterangelo, referencing state employment data from 2021. “Most health care jobs require being on-site. And manufacturing is also quite high in La Crosse, that was the second highest. That could maybe explain why La Crosse was lower than the state average.”

The health care and social services sector alone made up 22% of reported jobs in 2021 La Crosse County, according to the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages collected by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Over 40% of workers were employed in some of the least remote capable sectors according to the report, which include manufacturing, retail trade, food and accommodation services, transportation and warehousing, and construction.

Less than 20% of jobs in La Crosse County in 2021 were in the five most “remote-capable” sectors.

Health care leads

John Nunley, economics department chair and professor at the University of La Crosse-Wisconsin examined the top occupations in the La Crosse area commuting zone, which contains La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon and Juneau counties in Wisconsin and Houston County in Minnesota.

“La Crosse is really interacting very closely with the counties to the west and east particularly and even to the north,” said Nunley. “Think about the people who live in La Crescent and drive to La Crosse for work.”

In the multi-county area, over one-third of all workers are employed in health care practitioners and technical occupations.

Nunley examined the Bureau of Labor Statistic’s classification of occupations, not industry. While a quarter of jobs can be completed remotely in the health care and social assistance industry, only 5% of jobs in health care practitioner and technical occupation can be completed remotely, according to the NERB study.

In the commuting zone, 13% of workers have jobs in office and administrative support occupations, 8% in sales, 7% in management, 5% in construction and extraction, and 5% in transportation and material moving occupations. Production occupations, which include many manufacturing jobs, employ 6% of commuting zone workers.

Nunley said that jobs in health care, production, construction and transportation occupations are not amenable to remote work and need to be done in person, while around 70% of office and administrative assistant occupations and 60% of management occupations are amenable to remote work.

Sales occupations, which range from cashiers to sales representatives, are less amenable to remote work, with 27% of workers accessible to remote work.

In-person tasks

“You’re having to be on-site to move a machine, to do a physical activity, operate a vehicle, repair something,” said Nunley. “Really it’s the managerial positions and office and admin positions, at least for our labor market, that would be the easiest to switch for telework.”

Compared with other commuting zones in the state, the La Crosse area was in the middle regarding its share of workers in occupations amenable to remote work.

From 2015 to 2019, just over 25% of of La Crosse commuting zone workers held a job that could be done remotely, Nunley found.

Nationwide, commuter zones with lowest shares of workers with jobs amenable to remote work are found in the Midwest and South.

The Wisconsin Policy Forum report also noted the percentage of remote workers in Wisconsin of nearly 15% is less than the national average of 17.9%.

“The difference is notable and something that existed prior to the pandemic but it’s not an enormous difference,” said Peterangelo. “That could also partly stem from our higher concentration of jobs in manufacturing than nationally.”

Nationwide, 10% of workers are employed in the manufacturing sector while 19% of Wisconsin’s workers are. Peterangelo also observed that Wisconsin had a higher percentage of remote workers than Iowa and Indiana, but lower than Minnesota and Illinois.

“Which is somewhat intuitive when you look at the large metropolitan areas, again, one of the key findings is larger metropolitan areas tend to have higher rates of remote work and Minnesota, the Twin Cities, is a larger metropolitan area than either of the ones in Wisconsin,” said Peterangelo. “And Chicago is the same way.”

‘Widening the divide’

The Wisconsin Policy Forum report finds the impacts of remote work are complex. The report cites surveys showing the majority of workers prefer a hybrid work arrangement and studies with opposing findings on how remote work impacts productivity. The reduced commute time that workers find enjoyable also carry environmental benefits from reduced greenhouse gas emissions.

The report notes the potential for remote work to limit the gender pay gap by easing disproportionate child care burdens on women, who are more likely to hold a remote job.

But the report also notes remote work is not accessible for many, citing research finding workers in occupations that require full-time, in-person work are more likely to be Black or Latino.

“This is another benefit for some workers, but not to all workers, and it tends to favor workers who already have other benefits or other advantages in the workplace,” said Peterangelo.

Remote-amenable occupations, such as management, are characterized by high wages, Nunley said, although remote amenable office and administrative support jobs may not be. Nunley also said remote work offers opportunities for some workers to move, but often not service workers in downtown areas.

“Certain workers, it empowers them more because now they have all these options. You don’t have to search for a job in La Crosse, now you can search for a job worldwide. But that’s not the custodian, that’s someone with a Ph.D. in statistics,” said Nunley. “The financial crisis that we had and the pandemic this time, each time we have one of these disasters it ends up widening the divide.”