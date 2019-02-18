January home sales didn’t make it to last year’s record-setting sales pace, according to a Wisconsin Realtors Association report released Monday, but prices continue to rise in La Crosse County and across the state.
According to the WRA, every region of the state experienced a decline in sales, and that included La Crosse. Sales dropped 42.9 percent in La Crosse County while median prices rose by 8.9 percent.
“Even though we have a solid economy in the state, inventories remain very tight, so falling short of a record January is not surprising,” said WRA chairman Jean Stefaniak. “Without enough homes to sell, we’re not going to set any records,” she said.
Only 44 La Crosse County homes were sold in January 2019, compared with 77 in January 2018; the median price was $179,750, up from $165,000.
Inventory levels can’t go much lower, and it’s having an effect on home prices, according WRA president and CEO Michael Theo.
“When demand is strong and supply is low, it’s the price that becomes the pressure release valve,” said Theo. “That’s why home prices rose at two to three times the inflation rate throughout 2018.”
Statewide, sales were down 8.9 percent and prices were up 3.5 percent.
