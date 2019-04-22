The number of year-to-date housing sales were down slightly in La Crosse County in March compared to March of last year, but the market is still tight, according to a report released Monday by the Wisconsin Realtors Association.
“I don’t think it’s alarming by any means. The economy is in good shape, which tends to put a lot of pressure on the housing market, and we continue to see a limited supply,” said Steve Lillestrand, president of the Coldwell Banker River Valley Realtors.
Sales are down 21 percent through March 2019 compared to March 2018, and year-to-date median prices are up to $184,900 from $170,000 last March.
Lillestrand attributed the fall in sales numbers to the weather.
“It was pretty crazy as far as temperatures and snowfall, and I think that slowed things down a little,” he said.
He anticipates numbers going up again next month, saying right now everyone is busy.
“Currently what we’re experiencing with a lack of inventory is that drives the prices up and it’s very competitive,” Lillestrand said.
The months of inventory numbers are down to 2.5, when 6 months of inventory is considered a balanced market. That makes it important to use a realtor when buying a house, he added.
La Crosse’s neighbors in Monroe and Trempealeau counties are following the same trend, with prices continuing to rise and sales continuing to fall. Chippewa and Vernon counties both saw year-to-date median prices fall, as well as sales numbers.
Statewide, sales fell sharply and declining inventories were a problem.
“The economy is in good shape, and that puts a lot of pressure on a housing market with limited supply,” WRA Chairman Jean Stefaniak said.
Job growth has slowed a little, which also contributed to sales numbers leveling off after months of growth.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.