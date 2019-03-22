Try 3 months for $3

A La Crosse man was fatally shot last month in northeast Washington D.C., by a masked gunman, according NBC Washington.

David Anthony Remen, 32, of La Crosse, was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The masked gunman walked into a business Feb. 14 and shot Remen and the business owner.

Witnesses said there was chaos and multiple shots fired.

The gunman’s identity and motives are still unknown.

DMoney

Good lord....rest in peace.

