A recently completed report calls for constructing a roundabout on Highway OT at Commerce Road in Holmen, but it might be a while before that happens because of the cost.
La Crosse County Highway Commissioner Ron Chamberlain, who discussed the report Monday at the county’s Public Works and Infrastructure Committee meeting, said a roundabout there would cost about $1 million.
“It’s been identified as a need, but we do not have the funding at this time,” Chamberlain said.
The county hired Ayres Associates to conduct a study to determine whether the intersection on the border of Holmen and Onalaska merits a traffic light.
The report concluded that while the traffic volume wouldn’t require a traffic light, the high level of minor crashes at that corner means it needs either a light or a roundabout.
The problem with a traffic light is it could cause westbound backups that could reach the southbound Highway 53 exit ramp. Between that concern and unnecessary delays for motorists, the report favored a roundabout.
Chamberlain said the county could move the project higher on its priority list if it was a cooperative project with funding participation from the village of Holman and the city of Onalaska. The Highway SN project is an example of that cooperation.
Chamberlain also shared with the committee the results of an extensive speed limit study on Brice Prairie.
The study broke up the county highway system on Brice Prairie into 17 segments, recommending limits stay the same on 11 of those.
The study calls for an increase from 25 to 35 mph on two segments of Highway OT west of Highway 35 in Midway. On Highway XX just north of Midway the recommendation is to increase from 45 to 55 mph. An increase from 35 to 45 mph is called for on Highway Z north of Highway ZB.
Lower speed limits on two segments were recommended. The report said Highway ZN east of Highway Z should go from 55 to 50 mph, while a cut from 55 to 45 mph was called for Highway Z from Highway ZM to the area where it drops to 35 mph near Schafer’s River Rentals.
The next step will be for Chamberlain to bring the report findings to the Onalaska Town Board, which meets Nov. 13.
After that, the speed limit changes could be enacted in ordinance form by the La Crosse County Board.
