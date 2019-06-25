The city of La Crosse invested $2.9 million to leverage an additional $13.5 million in funding for city of La Crosse projects during the past year, according to a report heard Tuesday by the Community Development Committee.
The 2018-19 consolidated annual performance and evaluation report, known as the CAPER, showed that for every $1 spent through the city’s allocation of federal community development block grant and HOME funds, it leveraged $4.65 in further investment to help people in La Crosse, according to community development administrator Caroline Gregerson.
The city and its partners Habitat for Humanity and Couleecap sold 10 new homes and have 11 homes under construction, which Gregerson estimated would add $3.3 million to the tax base. The program, which includes homes built by Western Technical College and Central High School students, is structured as a loan, which makes it sustainable, she said.
“They don’t make any payments until the home is sold, but because we’ve been running this program since the early ’80s, we’re collecting payments, which has helped us keep it going and help someone else,” Gregerson said.
Through programs like Coulee Co.Starters and the Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative, community development funds helped 55 businesses start up or expand, including supporting the pop-up shops in downtown La Crosse last winter.
“Now that the economy is doing better, people are able to try out that idea that they had,” Gregerson said.
Community development funds have also gone toward affordable housing, investing in such projects as the Garden Terrace, which includes 15 units set aside for homeless veterans.
While studies have shown it costs $2,000 per month for someone to be homeless, through things like emergency services, the city spends $800 per month for an apartment and case management to give a homeless person a home.
“It’s still not cheap, but we like to think we’re being responsible in how we’re addressing this problem,” Gregerson said.
And it makes a huge difference, which Gregerson has learned as the program invested in anti-homelessness programs that led to 17 families receiving stable housing and beginning to find a job and child care through the case management programming.
“It really just drove home our theory — and we’ve put money behind this — if we can just pay for someone to find stable housing, they can address so many other problems,” Gregerson said.
However, the city did fall short of its affordable housing goal. It hoped to construct 200 and only managed 110 housing units.
“We’re going to continue to focus on it. It’s not as easy as throwing money at the problem,” Gregerson said.
Those projects are complex and have a lot of pieces that need to come together, she said, which is why the city focuses on providing seed money to leverage other investment in those large projects, rather than funding them entirely.
The city is required to create the report each year and submit it to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which oversees the CDBG program.
