Reported La Crosse COVID-19 cases still at 23, Health Department offers guidelines for shared custody
The La Crosse County Health Department reported no new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, with the total of lab-confirmed tests at 23.

The Health Department continues to stress the importance of hand-washing, sanitation and social distancing, and provided an update on Wisconsin Department of Children and Families guidelines for parents with shared custody.

Under Gov. Tony Evers' safe-at-home order, transportation of a child from one custodial household to the other is exempt from travel restrictions. However, should a child display symptoms of or be diagnosed with COVID-19, a 14-day quarantine should be enforced.

Symptoms of the virus to watch for in youth include fever, runny nose, cough and possibly diarrhea and vomiting.

Custodial court orders must still be followed during the pandemic.

