People who have had flood damage have a lot to deal just with the cleanup, but it’s vital that private property owners report their losses to
Great Rivers 2-1-1. It could mean the difference between getting a federal disaster declaration or not.
Keith Butler, La Crosse County’s emergency management coordinator, said Great Rivers 2-1-1 collects reports of private property loss in the wake of a flood or other natural disaster, and then passes those on to county emergency management departments.
Those losses are then forwarded to the state, and if the total loss is high enough, the state seeks a federal disaster declaration, which can mean financial help for property owners as well as repairing public infrastructure.
Butler has seen 10 floods during his time with La Crosse County, including flooding for three consecutive years, and based on his experience he said there’s a good chance the western Wisconsin counties hit by flooding this week will qualify for a disaster declaration.
That won’t be known for at least a week or two, though.
People calling Great Rivers 2-1-1 (by dialing 211 or 800-362-8255) should be prepared to tell how deep the water or mud was in their homes, provide estimated losses in terms of structural damage as well as damaged vehicles, Butler said, noting that people don’t need to offer information on loss of personal property.
Butler also noted that the call takers at Great Rivers 2-1-1 also are trained in crisis counseling. “They’ve been so wonderful in helping,” he said. “It’s a win-win.”
Although it might not be known for a couple weeks whether there will be a federal disaster declaration, U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, and U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., already have written a letter to President Donald Trump seeking “the full support of the federal government behind cleanup and recovery efforts in Wisconsin.”
“It is vital that we take immediate steps to evaluate damage caused by flooding, mudslides and heavy winds,” Kind said in a press release. “Our top priority must be working together to get our local communities and property fixed. We can’t afford to waste any time.”
Coon Valley flooding
A recreational vehicle lay askew Tuesday in Veterans Memorial Park in Coon Valley where torrential rains caused widespread flooding from Coon Creek.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Coon Valley flooding
Baseball player Bo Milutinovich, 13, of Coon Valley takes in the flood damage Tuesday at Veterans Memorial Park in Coon Valley where torrential rains caused widespread flooding.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Coon Valley flooding
Muddy footprints lead out of the Coon Valley home of Bill and LouAnn Wolff . Flood water from nearby Coon Creek moved into the house late Tuesday, prompting a rescue of the couple from a second-story window.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Coon Valley flooding
A flooded field behind Coon Valley Dairy Supply in Coon Valley
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Coon Valley flooding
LouAnn Wolff stands Tuesday outside her flood-ravaged home in Coon Valley with her dog, Ivory. The two along with Wolff’s husband, Bill, were rescued from a second-story window in the middle of the night.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Coon Valley flooding
LouAnn Wolff photographs her flood-ravaged house Tuesday in Coon Valley where she, husband Bill and dog Ivory were rescued from a second-story window in the middle of the night amid flash flooding on nearby Coon Creek.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Coon Valley flooding
Debris, including a gazeebo from nearby Veterans Memorial Park is seen pinned up against the Hwy. 14/61 bridge Tuesday in Coon Valley, put there by flood water from Coon Creek.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Coon Valley flooding
Pumpkins and other debris are seen against the guard rail on the Hwy. 14/61 bridge Tuesday in Coon Valley where water from Coon Creek caused widespread flooding.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Coon Valley flooding
A section of washed-out pavement from Hwy. 14/61 in Coon Valley is seen submerged Tuesday in flood water from Coon Creek.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Coon Valley flooding
Wisconsin Department of Transportation bridge inspector Mike Olson works Tuesday in Coon Valley where water from a flooding Coon Creek piled debris on the Hwy. 14/61 bridge.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Coon Valley flooding
A gazeebo from nearby Veterans Memorial Park is seen pinned up against the Hwy. 14/61 bridge Tuesday in Coon Valley, put there by flood water from Coon Creek.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Coon Valley flooding
Central Avenue, the main thoroughfare in Coon Valley, is covered in mud Tuesday, left by the flash flooding of nearby Coon Creek.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Coon Valley flooding
Richard Mixter of Coon Valley is missing the entire back wall of his basement after it was blown out by flood waters.
Dorothy Robson, Westby Times
Coon Valley flooding
Peter Nestingen's home on Old Mill Road in Coon Valley was destroyed by Tuesday's floodwaters.
Dorothy Robson, Westby Times
Coon Valley flooding
Tim Seland had water running across the floor of the flooring business in downtown Coon Valley.
Dorothy Robson, Westby Times
Coon Valley flooding
A displaced and unhappy red bull roamed Central Avenue in Coon Valley on Tuesday, Aug. 28, following flash flooding the night before.
Dorothy Robson, Westby Times
Coon Valley flooding
This aerial drone photo taken early Tuesday morning shows flooding of Coon Creek with Coon Valley in the background.
Garland McGarvey photo
Ontario flooding
Danny Koeller took this photo Tuesday morning on his property on the Kickapoo River outside Ontario on Downing Road off Hwy. 131. He said a horse in his barn was up to its head in water Tuesday morning.
Danny Koeller photo
Ontario flooding
Danny Koeller and his family were among those who were stuck at home, due to flooding of the Kickapoo River near Ontario from the storms that came through Monday and Tuesday.
Danny Koeller photo
Ontario flooding
Danny Koeller walked up the hill behind his house for an overview of the flooding near Ontario.
Danny Koeller photo
Ontario flooding
Danny Koeller walked up the hill behind his house for an overview of the flooding near Ontario.
Danny Koeller photo
Ontario flooding
Danny Koeller said his aunt and uncle lost more than 50 sheep from the flooding. Only a few had turned up as of late Tuesday morning. Koeller said cattle had to leave their pastures and take refuge on higher ground, as pictured here.
Danny Koeller photo
Coon Valley flooding
Garland McGarvey, who lives three miles outside Coon Valley on Hwy. P, used his drone to take this photo early Tuesday morning looking up Timber Coulee as if you were going from Coon Valley to Snowflake Ski Club near Westby.
Garland McGarvey photo
Cashton flooding
Tucker and Becky's Pumpkin Patch at 7649 Oboe Ave. near Cashton suffered major damage in the storms. Buildings were destroyed and equipment washed away in flash flooding early Tuesday.
Contributed photo
Hwy. 14/61 flooding
A bridge along Hwy. 14/61 was damage by flood waters.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Hwy. 14/61 flooding
A bridge along Hwy. 14/61 collected debris as heavy rains swamped the region.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Vernon County flooding
Floodwaters cover a large area Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, between the Vernon County municipalities of Chaseburg and Coon Valley.
Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Vernon County flooding
Floodwaters cover a large area Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, between the Vernon County municipalities of Chaseburg and Coon Valley.
Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Vernon County flooding
Bryce and Linda Pederson pulled this deer out of the water and mud Tuesday morning in Spring Coulee near Coon Valley after it was fighting the terrain all night He rested most of the day, but by the evening the deer made its way back into the woods.
Jay Olson photo
Vernon County flooding
Floodwaters cover a large area Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, between the Vernon County municipalities of Chaseburg and Coon Valley.
Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Vernon County flooding
Floodwaters cover a large area Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, between the Vernon County municipalities of Chaseburg and Coon Valley.
Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Vernon County flooding
Floodwaters cover a large area Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, between the Vernon County municipalities of Chaseburg and Coon Valley.
Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Vernon County flooding
The remains of a trailer home smolder as floodwaters cover a large area Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, between the Vernon County municipalities of Chaseburg and Coon Valley.
Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Vernon County flooding
A bridge on Hwy. 14/61 is covered with sediment and debris as floodwaters cover a large area Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, between the Vernon County municipalities of Chaseburg and Coon Valley.
Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Vernon County flooding
A bridge on Hwy. 14 is covered with sediment and debris as floodwaters cover a large area Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, between the Vernon County municipalities of Chaseburg and Coon Valley.
Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Vernon County flooding
Floodwaters cover a large area Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, between the Vernon County municipalities of Chaseburg and Coon Valley.
Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Vernon County flooding
Floodwaters cover a large area Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, between the Vernon County municipalities of Chaseburg and Coon Valley.
Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Vernon County flooding
Floodwaters cover a large area Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, between the Vernon County municipalities of Chaseburg and Coon Valley.
Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Vernon County flooding
Floodwaters cover a large area Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, between the Vernon County municipalities of Chaseburg and Coon Valley.
Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Vernon County flooding
A trailer home smolders (foreground) while floodwaters cover a large area Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, between the Vernon County municipalities of Chaseburg and Coon Valley.
Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Vernon County flooding
Floodwaters cover a large area Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, between the Vernon County municipalities of Chaseburg and Coon Valley.
Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Vernon County flooding
The remains of a trailer home smolder as floodwaters cover a large area Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, between the Vernon County municipalities of Chaseburg and Coon Valley.
Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Vernon County flooding
Floodwaters cover a large area Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, between the Vernon County municipalities of Chaseburg and Coon Valley.
Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Vernon County flooding
Floodwaters cover a large area Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, between the Vernon County municipalities of Chaseburg and Coon Valley.
Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Vernon County flooding
Floodwaters cover a large area Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, between the Vernon County municipalities of Chaseburg and Coon Valley.
Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Vernon County flooding
A tree is uprooted in front of a house in Coon Valley.
Vernon County flooding
The wall of an attached garage in Coon Valley was knocked out when flooding Monday and Tuesday washed an SUV into it.
Contributed photo
Vernon County flooding
The wall of an attached garage in Coon Valley was knocked out when flooding Monday and Tuesday washed an SUV into it.
Contributed photo
Town of Shelby flooding
This BNSF rail in the town of Shelby washed out Tuesday morning due to flooding.
Contributed Photo
