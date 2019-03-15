Rep. Loren Oldenburg, R-Viroqua, will be holding office hours in Vernon and Crawford County on Friday, March 29.
Constituents are invited to ask questions or voice concerns from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Prairie du Chien City Hall Community Room, 214 E Blackhawk Ave., and 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Western Technical College, Viroqua Campus, Room 126, 220 S. Main St.
“As I continue to review the governor’s state budget proposal, I’m looking forward to hearing feedback on the spending plan from our neighbors across the 96th District,” Oldenburg said. “Now more than ever, it’s important that we have a state budget that meets the needs and priorities of the people of western Wisconsin.”
