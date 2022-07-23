Reproductive rights: Planned Parenthood Wisconsin discusses birth control, care options

Lisa Boyce of Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin told the Tribune in an interview while it would be convenient and enhance access, over the counter pills would not remove cost barriers, as they aren't covered by insurance. HRA has not yet proposed a price, but TIME cites Welgryn as saying " We’re committed to making the pill affordable for all those who need it."

Many birth control pills contain both estrogen and progesterone, while Opill has just the hormone progestin. Some women cannot take hormone based pills for health reasons, or prefer not to due to side effects.

"If it is approved, it would add one additional option for women, but there are 18 FDA approved methods of birth control available for people to choose from based on their health needs," says Boyce, who notes birth control is not "one size fits all."

"It is important that people have access to information about and access to the full range of birth control options that take into consideration each individual person’s health and needs," Boyce says.

More options for men?

Females face the greatest burden when it comes to contraceptives, partly due to long held perceptions of reproductive responsibility and the limited options for men: vasectomy and condoms. The former is an invasive, sometimes irreversible method, and the latter has a 15% failure rate.

Some women are reticent to use birth control, whether due to side effects, health concerns or other reasons. A World Health Organization study found that among women who had an unintended pregnancy, over 65% had either not used contraception or had used an unreliable version, such as the rhythm method. Globally, around 44% of pregnancies are unintended, and more than half will be aborted.

Research into male birth control options began some 60 years ago, and yet no new methods are currently approved. Options are in the works, however. Enrollment is open for a study of ADAM, a non-hormonal injection in the vas deferens that would offer around a year of protection. A progestin gel, called NES/T, is undergoing clinical trials, and a non-hormonal pill created by a team at the University of Minnesota -- which proved 99% effective in preventing pregnancy when tested on mice -- may begin undergoing human trials by fall or winter 2022.

"Expanded access to birth control for both men and women is a positive step towards preventing unintended pregnancy," Boyce says. More research is needed, she says, and, even if approved, whether men will be open to taking on the birth control responsibility is uncertain.

"(We don't yet know) ultimately know how effective and impactful those products could be," Boyce says.

A 2020 study published on NIH found 78% of men believe "both partners share an equal responsibility for family planning," but various surveys of men that asked whether they would actually take a birth control pill or have an injection showed a wide range of responses. For some proposed versions of birth control, as few as 27% said they would be open to using them.

Existing options and effectiveness

At present, Planned Parenthood lists 18 methods of birth control, with effectiveness rates ranging from 71 to 100% and protection length from as little as one use to to over a decade.

Birth control implant: 99% effective, lasts up to 5 years

IUD: 99% effective, lasts up to 12 years

Birth control shot: 94% effective, needed every three months

Vaginal ring: 91% effective, insert and removal required monthly

Birth control patch: 91% effective, replace weekly

Birth control pill: 91% effective, take daily

Condom: 85% effective, use every time

Internal condom: 79% effective, use every time

Diaphragm: 88% effective, use every time

Birth control sponge: 76-88% effective, use every time

Spermicide: 72-86% effective, use every time

Cervical cap: 71-86% effective use every time

Withdrawal/pull out method: 78% effective, use every time

Breastfeeding as birth control: 98% effective, do every 4-5 hours

Outercourse and abstinence: $100 effective, use every time

Fertility awareness (tracking ovulation): 76-88% effectiveness, use daily

Sterilization: 99% effective, lasts for life

Vasectomy: 99% effective, lasts for life unless reversed

"Each person needs to make their birth control choices based on their comfort levels and what works best for their health," Boyce says. "A trained medical professional can provide helpful counseling and health evaluations."

Planned Parenthood can assist with birth control counseling and prescribing via many platforms, including telehealth, through birth control apps and in person, depending on the method chosen. For information about birth control options or to make an appointment, go to ppwi.org.

"More than ever, it is important people understand the different methods of birth control and how to access care if they not ready to become pregnant," Boyce says. "(Our) staff work with people to understand the different forms of birth control, their effectiveness and health considerations."

Individuals without insurance may eligible for Quarterly Contraceptive Kits, no cost birth control mailed to their home.

Abortion care for Wisconsin residents

Leaders of Planned Parenthood of Illinois (PPIL) and Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin (PPWI) on July 14 discussed a partnership to help meet the demand for abortion care now that Wisconsin cannot legally offer the service. The Waukegan, Ill. Planned Parenthood Health Center, which is located along the border of Wisconsin, near Kenosha, has brought in Wisconsin clinicians and nurses to help increase care capacity.

"Because abortion is safe and legal in Illinois, we are now an oasis for care as millions of patients are stranded in a vast abortion desert, including Wisconsin residents," said Jennifer Welch, president and CEO of PPIL. "Fortunately, trained medical professionals from Wisconsin are providing the care patients need in Illinois, and Illinois has the space to accommodate this increase of staff and patients." Call volume to both Planned Parenthoods have doubled, the organization says, and PPIL's care for Wisconsin residents has risen 10 fold since Roe V. Wade was overturned. "At PPWI, we have anticipated this difficult moment for years and worked with our health care partners at PPIL and others to do what we can to protect and enhance access to safe, non-judgmental abortion care for patients traveling across state lines," said Tanya Atkinson, president and CEO of PPWI. "Despite the devastating impact of Wisconsin’s criminal abortion ban, we are grateful to the dedicated patient services team who are doing everything they can to meet the growing patient demand next door." Legislators looking to help Democratic senators including Tammy Baldwin this week introduced the Expanding Access to Family Planning Act. The legislation would increase funding for the Title X Family Planning Program, which protects access to birth control, pregnancy counseling and more. As of Saturday, the bill was still in the introduction phase, having been read twice and referred by the senate to the Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions.

In 2020, over 1.5 million patients utilized services through Title X, and the new bill would, in part, increase funding from $268 million annually to $500 million each year; reinstate regulations prohibiting discrimination of providers who deliver Title X services; and require that pregnancy counseling include information about prenatal care and delivery, infant care, foster care, adoption, and pregnancy termination, unless a patient does not have any interest in receiving information about an option.

Said Baldwin, "While Republicans have stripped away the reproductive rights and freedoms of Wisconsin women, we must continue strengthening critical programs like Title X that give women access to essential family planning health care services."