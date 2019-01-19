MADISON — Assembly Republicans are pushing a bill to eliminate Wisconsin’s minimum hunting age, raising questions about how young is too young to fire a gun in the woods.
The measure’s supporters say parents should have the power to decide whether their child is ready to hunt. Opponents counter that young children aren’t physically or mentally ready to wield long guns and could hurt themselves or others.
“Can that 1-day-old to 9-year-old differentiate between shoot (or) don’t shoot?” Joseph Lacenski, president of the Wisconsin Hunter Education Instruction Association, said in remarks submitted to the Assembly natural resources committee. “Can they differentiate between what is killing versus hunting? Can they rationalize the difference between video games they have been playing and the consequences of the real world?”
Right now, children as young as 10 can hunt in Wisconsin without passing a safety course if they’re accompanied by a mentor. The mentor must remain within arm’s length of the student and they can have only one weapon between them. The number of mentored hunt licenses has steadily grown, from 19,054 in 2010, the program’s first year, to 31,250 in fiscal year 2014, according to the Department of Natural Resources.
Under Rep. Joel Kleefisch’s bill, anyone of any age could hunt without safety training alongside a mentor, and the mentor could carry his or her own weapon.
Kleefisch said the bill will give parents the ability to make choices for their children. The measure also will resolve conflicts for mentors who want to hunt themselves but don’t have much time to spend in the woods by allowing them to teach and hunt simultaneously, he said.
He submitted data from the Sportsmen’s Alliance and Families Afield to the natural resources committee that show children younger than 10 can participate in mentored hunts in 34 of the 41 states that offer programs and that Wisconsin is one of only four states that limit mentor-student teams to a single weapon.
“Our utmost goal is to look at safety first,” Kleefisch said. “So many other states have safely introduced new hunters to hunting without the burdensome regulation we have in Wisconsin.”
The National Rifle Association, the gun rights group Wisconsin FORCE, Whitetails of Wisconsin and the state bear hunters association all have registered in support of the bill, according to state Government Accountability Board records.
Opponents maintain young children can’t handle large-bore rifles and shotguns. Ray Anderson, a Madison-area hunting safety instructor, submitted remarks to the committee saying he tells parents not to even enroll their children in training until they’re at least 12.
“Too many children age ten or younger are not ready to hunt,” he wrote. “We’ve had situations in class where 9- and 10-year-olds simply don’t have the maturity to handle a firearm. They inadvertently point the firearm at others and instructors. I implore you to not pass (the bill). If anything, raise the minimum age limit to 12 or at least age 11.”
DNR officials declined to comment, saying the agency typically doesn’t talk about pending legislation.
The natural resources committee is set to vote on the bill Wednesday. Passage there is likely. The bill’s prospects beyond that are murky. Committee approval would clear the way for a vote on the full Assembly floor but Republicans are swamping their leaders with bills as the session draws to a close and it’s unclear if Speaker Robin Vos supports the measure. His spokeswoman didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the bill’s chances.
{/div}
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(30) comments
my grandson is 5 months old. any ideas of a good gun for him next November ?
Oh, lets let 4 yea olds drive cars too. While they are at it, lets get rid of age restrictions or the military,voting, and everything else
Toddlers with guns; what could possibly go wrong!
I'll check with fritzys spokesperson, see if hunter's safety certificates will be axed next..like the waiting period..extra trips for republicon's
Part of the issue with the State of WI is the fact that we are so over regulated. No one wants to move a business here because of the high taxes and over regulation of nearly everything. From driving on our roads to living in your own home we are one of the most regulated states there is. It is one of the reason the state has continued to see businesses move out. It is also a big factor which has caused other businesses to choose to stay put or pick another state to do business in.
As many have stated this de-regulation (of the age on hunting) seems scary but when you think about how big hunting is in WI something has to be done to keep the interest as the average age is going up. Which means kids are not showing interest in hunting. Other states have lowered or done away with age restrictions also just as WI should to keep pace.
So while I do agree that there are other regulations that could be done away with before this one we have to start somewhere.
Sure - that makes sense - LOL!
"No one wants to move a business here because of the high taxes and over regulation of nearly everything. From driving on our roads to living in your own home we are one of the most regulated states there is. "
Please provide citations for what you claim. Go ahead, we'll wait.
seems some contributor has young kids that want to go hunting
Yeah just who I would want to be in the woods with. An 8 year-old who is excited and carrying a high powered rifle, shooting at any sound he hears.
Well it's a good thing our state is in such good financial shape and we don't need any new roads or educational needs. And it's a good thing our state is booming with excellent paying jobs too. Removing the age for hunters is a top priority now along with arming everyone in public schools. LOL.
Perhaps an amendment can be added that anyone applying for a license passes a reading and writing exam. Just plain stupidity on the legislators that proposed this and anyone else in the legislature that thinks this is a good idea. Reported that the Governor won't say how he stands on this, can't imagine he would want to offend all of his sportsmen supporters or the NRA.
Where in the world does this idiot come up with these ideas.
Re: "Opponents counter that young children aren’t physically or mentally ready to wield long guns and could hurt themselves or others."
I'm probably the most pro-gun commenter on this site, but this proposal is not realistic. Here's why:
"People who should NOT have guns [ GUN FAILS ]"
www.youtube.com/watch?v=PbIzjxj853U
"10 Funniest Gun FAILS"
www.youtube.com/watch?v=QPJVF-w0We8
"Gun Fails Compilation | October 2015"
www.youtube.com/watch?v=ggZBssUMpSw
See fish!
"Kleefisch said the bill will give parents the ability to make choices for their children." I think I will make this a legal precedent and file a court case that, based on this precedent, I have made the choice that my 6 year-old granddaughter can drive a semi, and they better not try to stop me or I'll sick both Kleefishes on them. Walker and Wayne La Pierre, too. I'll show them!!!
Congratulations to the Walker-Voss-Kleefish team. They have reached a whole new level of lacking common sense. See, some laws protect people from other people in potentially dangerous situations, and those can be good laws. If I choose to protect my Constitutional 2nd Amendment rights by shooting my neighbor's dog and car tires, am I then a patriotic hero?
GrandpaS "If I choose to protect my Constitutional 2nd Amendment rights by shooting my neighbor's dog and car tires, am I then a patriotic hero?"
Nope. You're definitely not the hero type. I don't think you've cornered the market on common sense either.
A drama queen? Definitely.
The reason that conservatives want 4 year olds to have guns is so that when conservative Texans decide to secede from the union, these 4 year-olds will be able to go down there, join their army and help them.
Some republican must wants to take his kid hunting so they make a law to do so. Each time they come up with a ridiculous law thinking they can't pass anything worse than the last one. They keep passing my expectations of ridiculous..
Republicans - Enough said
This is stupid. Another comment stated this was just a way for parents to use their kid as an extra tag. I have to agree. The minimum age is currently 10. Too young, IMO.
What are we thinking, folks? Toddlers?
I agree. 12 years old is plenty young enough.
They're not thinking, and that's the problem. I've cracked some jokes about it in other comments, but you know what? This isn't funny.
Moar gunz in the hands of moar kidz! Yippee! Thought little sister wuz a deer, daddy!" sayz little Timmy, a third-grader who can barely hold his assault rifle.
This is idiotic. The age should be increased, not decreased. I'm a conservative but some very questionable stuff coming out of Madison recently. Get it together folks.
This must be an attempt to passify a few disgruntled parents that want to use their children as an "extra tag". Shame on all of them! How many children under the age of 12 are emotionally prepared to kill an animal and not have the event scar them for life?
I am in partial agreement with you. This proposal is dumb.
I grew up on a farm and participated fully in slaughter/butchering animals for food from a very young age. I was fully aware of the source of the meat on our dinner plate. Scarred for life? No... I can see where you're coming from, though.
I didn't get to handle a .22 until I was 12 and only then after completing the DNR hunter safety course and then completing my father's own course. I agree kids under 12 aren't mature/responsible enough to handle firearms and I know plenty of deer hunters who would happily use their kid to get an extra tag. I was allowed to go deer hunting at age 12 but I didn't get to carry a gun on the hunt until I was 15. I was limited to bird and small-game hunting until I was 15 when I participated in my first deer hunt. "If you shoot it, you eat it" applied to everything except the pigeons infesting the barns. The pigs ate them.
What's the big rush to have a child (yes, these are children we're talking about here) carry a lethal weapon into the woods. Most privileges require a certain level of maturity before they can be engaged in. We can't drive a car until we're 16 or drink alcohol until we're 21 (supposedly). We've all seen the disasters of underage drinking. I already worry about my boys when they are out hunting. There are plenty of hunting accidents. Can't imagine how I'll feel if there are little kids out there toting guns. There were plenty of things as a child I had to wait until "I got a little older" to do. Hope everyone involved takes a deep breath and uses some logic, reason and sanity concerning this issue. Again, what's the rush and purpose behind this proposal?
And after this legislation is passed, Wisconsin Republicans will work on lowering the age of consent.
lets have 4 year olds in the woods with a semi automatic rifle. how dumb are these Repubs ??
Quite dumb, apparently. Have any of them raised kids? Do they understand that a 6 year old could get excited and shoot at a deer without checking/realizing that there's another hunter right behind that deer? I noticed on the "Vote/Today's question", the opposition to the law is about 10 to 1. AND, the comments on this site are, so far, 100% against the proposal. Is there a message in that?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.