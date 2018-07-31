La Crosse firefighters rescued one person from a bedroom during a house fire Monday evening.
Fire crews found fire and smoke coming from an enclosed porch at 917 S. East Ave. about 8:40 p.m., according to the department. Firefighters pulled one person from a bedroom window and stopped a second resident from re-entering the house while they were extinguishing the blaze.
The fire, which is under investigation, caused moderate fire and smoke damage.
1915: Logan High School
1916: The Cameron House
1935: Listman Mill
1948 La Crosse Auto Supply fire
1950: Heileman Brewery
1951: Swanson building
1954: R.E. Osborne 5 and 10-cent Store
1972: Menard's Cashway Lumber
1980: North Side apartment building
1982: Caledonia Street
1982: La Crosse Garment Co.
2002: Ridgeview Inn
2009: Copeland Avenue apartments
2011: El Charro Mexican Restaurant
2011: Jay Street building
