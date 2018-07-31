Subscribe for 33¢ / day

La Crosse firefighters rescued one person from a bedroom during a house fire Monday evening.

Fire crews found fire and smoke coming from an enclosed porch at 917 S. East Ave. about 8:40 p.m., according to the department. Firefighters pulled one person from a bedroom window and stopped a second resident from re-entering the house while they were extinguishing the blaze.

The fire, which is under investigation, caused moderate fire and smoke damage.

