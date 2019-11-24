SPARTA — Two people were rescued Saturday morning from a house fire in Sparta, and a first-responder is in critical condition after collapsing at the scene.
Authorities received a call about 5:40 a.m. from a child who said the residents of the home at 302 Walrath St. were unable to evacuate because of heavy smoke, according to the Sparta Police Department.
Two Sparta Police officers were able to enter and rescue a woman from the garage. An officer then used a ladder to evacuate a girl from a second-story window.
The woman and the girl were taken by ambulance to be treated for burns and smoke inhalation. Their names and conditions have not been released.
A paramedic from the Sparta Area Ambulance Service who was assisting at the scene collapsed, according to Sparta District Fire Chief Michel Arnold. The first-responder, who was not identified, received treatment by fellow EMTs on the scene before being flow to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, where he was listed in critical condition.
Members of the Sparta Fire District extinguished the fire. The home received significant damage, and authorities say is no longer habitable.
