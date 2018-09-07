Cyndy Schaper is up a creek with a paddle. Wheeler. A paddle wheeler.
Schaper is looking for a place to moor a 10-foot, hand-crafted paddle wheeler, which features details so accurate and intricate that it looks as if it could ply the Mississippi River with teensy-tiny passengers.
Its original, the full-size G.W. Hill, also had three decks, as well as a Texas deck, with a pilot house topping it all off and smoke curling from its smokestacks as the steam-powered paddle wheeler transported people and products up and down the river.
The model of the Hill, which is 3 feet tall and 2 feet wide, is more than 60 years old, the handiwork of Melvin “Mac” Frederickson. A jack of many trades, Frederickson whittled and sawed and sanded the parts for the boats when he wasn’t repairing upholstery and truck details at Robinson Transfer in La Crosse.
Rescued from blackening neglect
The G.W. Hill, along with another historic paddle wheeler, the Sidney — later named the Washington and so named on the model — had sat in a Robinson office, neglected, for a couple of decades until Schaper got a hankering to restore them about three years ago. Both are miniature versions of steamboats that traveled the Mississippi River in the early part of the 20th century.
“I saw them, and I just loved them, but they were just bad. They were black,” said Schaper, who happened on the project by virtue of her friendship with Paul Robinson, who now has custody of the boats as a son of the late Ellsworth and Eleanor Robinson, who owned the freight carrier.
“I cleaned them off and on for three years,” she said, also crediting others with helping with the restoration and education — especially Bob Taunt, a writer, photographer and local historian who also is a popular speaker because of his knowledge of days gone by.
Schaper’s cleaning tools included cotton balls and swabs, dental floss and ear cleaners, and friends who would drop by on occasion to swab the decks and clean the minute filigree on the boats.
The 69-year-old Schaper came by her love of riverboats naturally, explaining, “I grew up near Trempealeau and ran down to the river to see the Delta Queen, and I rode the Delta Queen once.”
Schaper, a teacher with a continuing interest in educating people, believes the models are ideal teaching tools about river lore and the Coulee Region’s history as a hub of river transportation. Schaper has been fishing high and low for a public place or business that would be willing to display the boats, and she finally landed a spot for the Washington.
That model, which is 8 feet from bow to stern, 3 feet from the hull to the top of the smokestacks, and about 21 inches from port to starboard, will be anchored inside the south entrance of the La Crosse Public Library at 800 Main St., said Barry McKnight, the library’s program coordinator. It also will feature a digital display of steamboats and river history, McKnight said.
That fits Schaper’s overarching goals of letting people examine boats from the river’s heyday and teaching the role the river played in settling the area, she said.
“Both steamboats were based in La Crosse, principally for tour excursions,” said Taunt, a longtime member of the La Crosse County Historical Society and its former president.
Neither has sleeping accommodations. The Washington’s decks are open to the air, with areas for cargo and animals as well as human passengers. The Hill has windows but doesn’t appear to have cabins, because there would have been more doors, Taunt said.
La Crosse holds record for landings
“Nobody remembers that La Crosse was the hub of steamboats,” a pivotal year for river traffic, said Taunt, who also answers to Schaper’s longer description of him as “kind of the Steamboat Guy” at the Riverside Museum and his own nickname as a “technical consultant” at the museum and to her.
“La Crosse has the permanent record of the most steamboat landings” in 1857, the peak year for such traffic, he said.
La Crosse recorded 1,469 landings that year, beating Winona’s 1,300 and leaving St. Paul’s 711 landings far in its wake, according to the Steamboat Guy.
“It was called the hub because it was between Dubuque and St. Paul. Later, it was called the Gateway City,” said Taunt, whose other roles in life have included being La Crosse County’s personnel director and portraying George Byron Merrick, a Mark Twain contemporary who was a riverboat pilot in history pageants.
“There were a lot of guys around on paddle boats,” he said. “The guys on the Ohio River wouldn’t go on the Mississippi because of its 4 mph current” — apparently akin to warp speed back in the day.
After the Civil War and the development of the railroad, the iron horse nibbled away at river traffic as the main way to transport goods, Taunt said.
Taunt marveled at the size and details on the boats, both of which have hundreds of light bulbs and a couple of spotlights that Frederickson wired to glow. An electrician advised against trying to light them now because of possible wire deterioration, Schaper said.
The boats have virtually all of the bells and whistles that life-size craft had, including thousands of spindles on the railings that must have taken the patience of a saint, working pulleys threaded with rope-like string and lifeboats looking real enough to have been lifesavers on the Titanic.
Riverboats didn’t need many lifeboats, Taunt said, because pilots could just beach them ashore to avoid sinking if problems arose.
Another facet that must have been painstaking for Frederickson is that windows on both boats are made from glass, with small pieces of wood delineating sections.
Even the wear and tear on the boats, with scuffed railings here and there and smudges once in a while, appear as natural as if the weather and passengers had created such flaws.
Asked the value of the boats, Robinson said he never was able to establish that, saying the answer he often received was that they are worth whatever someone would pay — with the implication that the price could be cheap to one buyer one day and expensive to a real steamboat buff who might come by another day.
Even insurers were not comfortable evaluating the models, so they wouldn’t sell policies, he said.
In Schaper’s eyes, the boats are priceless, but she doesn’t want people to have to pay to see them.
“The whole point is to have them in a store (or other location) where people could look at them for free, because they are beautiful boats,” she said.
