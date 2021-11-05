Residential deck in La Crosse damaged by fire

An early-morning fire in La Crosse Friday caused heavy damage to a residential deck but didn't cause any injuries.

According to the La Crosse Fire Department, fire crews were called shortly before 2:30 a.m. to 1328 Johnson St., where a deck in a residential duplex was ablaze. The fire was quickly extinguished, and all people and pets inside the duplex were safely evacuated.

The fire department said the response time of under five minutes likely prevented the fire from spreading to the interior of the duplex.

Investigators determined the fire was started by careless use of smoking materials.

