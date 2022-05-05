 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Residents, cat safe after fire in Onalaska

Nobody was injured in a fire that started inside a mobile home in Onalaska Wednesday.

According to the Onalaska Fire Department, firefighters were called to a blaze that started in the laundry area of the home. Crews arrived with 3½ minutes and discovered a fire located in the rear of the structure. Crews extinguished the fire and prevented it from spreading to the rest of the home.

All residents of the home had evacuated before firefighters arrived. A cat inside the structure was rescued and returned to the owners.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

