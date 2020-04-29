Residents should take extra steps to prepare for sever weather in pandemic, officials say

"They're going to go out as normal and investigate and make sure all citizens who need assistance will get it," Rindy said.

The La Crosse area made it out of the snow-melt flooding season relatively unharmed. Most places along the Mississippi River saw at least minor flooding, Wetenkamp said. That came as a relief after the area saw record high groundwater levels and precipitation in the fall.

"We had kind of an ideal melt through much of late February going into March," with several days that had above freezing temperatures and below freezing at night. The conditions were much drier this spring, as well.

"That helped us out a lot, kind of bringing water levels down faster," he said.

"It's great, especially that we didn't see major flooding," Wetenkamp said. "But keeping that in mind that there are extra steps that need to be taken now when responding to severe weather."

And as for flooding, Wetenkamp said that although the area didn't see as much caused by snow-melt this season, the groundwater levels are still high and saturated.

"We're not out of the woods," he said. "We could certainly slip back into a more wet and active pattern."