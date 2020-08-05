Residents should water boulevard trees until rain comes, city requests

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The city of La Crosse is asking its residents to water the trees in the boulevard outside their homes as the area experiences little rain in recent weeks.

"Adopt boulevard trees in your neighborhood, during this very dry time, and water them," a release from the La Crosse Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department said.

Signs that the trees are experiencing stress due to drought are leaves turning yellow or brown, or falling off the tree, usually starting at the middle or top of the tree.

The best way to water the trees are to let a garden hose trickle at the base of the tree for four to five hours at a time. Residents should water twice a week until substantial rain falls again.

If your tree is fixated with a slow release watering system — a bag or container that holds water and releases slowly at the base of the tree — residents should continue to fill the container two to three times a week.

