Respiratory therapists overwhelmed as COVID hospitalizations rise

For respiratory therapists, the hours are long and the mental taxation is extreme.

"They are having to take care of patients who (likely) could have prevented this hospitalization with a vaccination, and so it's pretty frustrating to a lot of them," Mahr says.

Courtney Snorek, respiratory therapist at Gundersen, in a video on the hospital's Facebook page shared, "I am seeing patients come in horribly short of breath -- we do everything we can to save them, we get to the point where (we need to intubate them). The last two questions they ask me before this happens (are), 'I'll take the shot, I'll take the shot, can I get the shot?' and also, 'Am I going to die?'"

Added Snorek, "I would like to see this change and I need your help. I would like to see more people get their vaccine and follow the protocols in place (to prevent) COVID-19."

With misinformation sparking vaccine hesitancy, Mahr says healthcare workers need to be speaking with all patients to help them understand the "why." The message extends to providers who have thus far abstained from getting the shots, including respiratory therapists.