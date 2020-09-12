Respond with compassion in trying times

“We are seeing an increase in comments and posts online that are hostile and unkind. These comments and posts are being directed at fellow community members, other community groups, our health department and our staff. We know that COVID-19 is extremely hard, and isn’t fun. None of us, including our health department staff, want to be going through what we are all collectively going through right now. It is so important now, more than ever, to practice kindness and compassion toward one another. So please be a kind community member. We are in this together. And even one person can make a big impact.”

None of us are without assumptions and bias. I like to consider myself open-minded, but I have been guilty of judging others without getting to know them.

I have to stop and remind myself how much it crushes me when someone is rude or mean to me for seemingly no reason. Ultimately, you don’t have to like everyone — it is unlikely even the late Mother Teresa was universally liked, and I imagine there were a few people she didn’t care for. But at least show respect, and if they don’t give you the same, move on.

Racism, deplorably, may never cease to exist. If you have to think about whether something you’re going to say is racist, it probably is. Don’t say it.