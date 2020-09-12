Respond with compassion in trying times

Treat others how you want to be treated.
It’s the “golden rule” many of us were taught in childhood. Unfortunately, it’s often easier said than done, especially in times of stress and fear.
We are living it the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, a time of heightened awareness of systemic racism and disturbing acts of racially motivated violence. A presidential election, perhaps the most divise in recent history, is just two months away.
Many of us are panicky, angry, frustrated, even despondent. Emotions are natural, and there is no shame in crying or feeling a buildup of inner fury at the events unfolding around us. We can’t control how we feel. How we act, however, is our responsibility.
Facebook comments on La Crosse Tribune articles, particularly those surrounding partisan issues or actions, are often filled with vitriol, heated back and forth between readers, and more than a few disparaging terms and slurs thrown around. The responses to topics of racial justice, the Black Lives Matter movement and police brutality are sometimes horrifying and threatening.
On Nextdoor.com, a neighborhood forum, several community members have reported having their political signs stolen or vandalized. Signs for Trump, signs for Biden, signs promoting inclusivity — all have been targeted.
You don’t have to like someone else’s yard sign. But destroying another’s declaration of conservative or liberal support won’t change their vote. If anything, it will make them more untrusting of those with opposing views.
Even those who are spending endless hours trying to help the community through the COVID-19 crisis have not been immune to insults.
The La Crosse County Health Department, which has been working tirelessly to guide residents through the pandemic as safely as possible, has gotten kudos from people appreciative of its straightforward yet compassionate advice. It has also gotten plenty of criticism, most blatantly insulting rather than constructive.
As with any unprecedented and ever-evolving situation, the Health Department and newly formed Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative are learning as they go and reporting what they know, as they know it.
There may be missteps or decisions that need reconsideration along the way, which I believe the staff have been upfront about.
For some, that hasn’t been good enough, and they aren’t afraid to verbalize their denunciation.
The terms liars, manipulators, fear mongers and infringers of rights have been directed at La Crosse County Health Department employees, and other commenters, prompting the following Facebook post on Aug. 30:
“We are seeing an increase in comments and posts online that are hostile and unkind. These comments and posts are being directed at fellow community members, other community groups, our health department and our staff. We know that COVID-19 is extremely hard, and isn’t fun. None of us, including our health department staff, want to be going through what we are all collectively going through right now. It is so important now, more than ever, to practice kindness and compassion toward one another. So please be a kind community member. We are in this together. And even one person can make a big impact.”
None of us are without assumptions and bias. I like to consider myself open-minded, but I have been guilty of judging others without getting to know them.
I have to stop and remind myself how much it crushes me when someone is rude or mean to me for seemingly no reason. Ultimately, you don’t have to like everyone — it is unlikely even the late Mother Teresa was universally liked, and I imagine there were a few people she didn’t care for. But at least show respect, and if they don’t give you the same, move on.
Racism, deplorably, may never cease to exist. If you have to think about whether something you’re going to say is racist, it probably is. Don’t say it.
Take time to listen and learn from BIPOC individuals. Speak up when you see racism, and stand with those who are experiencing it. I grew up in a predominantly white city, and live in one now. The term “privileged” can be uncomfortable to hear but for white individuals like myself, it is true.
Some hold beliefs instilled from childhood, others have changed their views as they aged or immersed themselves in the world outside their family. Change is hard.
I have received emails from readers angry “Black” is capitalized when used to in a racial, ethnic or cultural sense. The Associated Press, which the Tribune uses as our style guide, initiated the capitalization earlier this summer. Indigenous is also now capitalized.
“These decisions align with long-standing capitalization of distinct racial and ethnic identifiers such as Latino, Asian American and Native American. Our discussions on style and language consider many points, including the need to be inclusive and respectful in our storytelling and the evolution of language,” the AP explained.
“After a review and period of consultation, we found, at this time, less support for capitalizing white. White people generally do not share the same history and culture, or the experience of being discriminated against because of skin color ... We agree that white people’s skin color plays into systemic inequalities and injustices, and we want our journalism to robustly explore those problems. But capitalizing the term white, as is done by white supremacists, risks subtly conveying legitimacy to such beliefs.”
This explanation won’t satisfy everyone, but read it closely, mull it over, and I think you will see the truth and merit it contains.
No one is without flaws. Perfection is unrealistic. But when it comes to matters of humanity, equality and common decency, be willing to set your standards high and hold yourself accountable.
I can do more. I can educate myself more. I will make it a priority. I hope you will consider doing the same.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.