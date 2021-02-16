"Rethinking Christian Responses to Islamophobia" virtual presentation being held Thursday

The La Crosse Interfaith Shoulder to Shoulder Network and Viterbo University Religious Studies are hosting a "Rethinking Christian Responses to Islamophobia" virtual presentation Thursday, featuring author and professor Todd H. Green.
The La Crosse Interfaith Shoulder to Shoulder Network (LISSN) was formed five years ago in effort to support of Muslim community members and address misconceptions about Islam, including discussion of Islamophobia, which "gained a major resurgence during the Trump presidency," says LISSN member Diana DiazGranados.
Through the Network, DiazGranados says, "We have come together to address specific hate incidents, have rallied against the Muslim travel ban, have come together to share celebrations, visit each other’s places of worship, and grow friendship and community."
Part of LISSN's outreach includes the Community Conversations series and speaker events, which have been held online over the last several months due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"Conversations with our Muslim Neighbors" will be broadcast at noon Thursday on the English Lutheran Church YouTube page, followed by Green's presentation being live streamed on the LISSN Facebook page at 7 p.m.
Green, author of "The Fear of Islam: An Introduction to Islamophobia in the West" and "Presumed Guilty: Why We Shouldn’t Ask Muslims to Condemn Terrorism," is associate professor of religion at Luther College.
Green will discuss and facilitate conversations on anti-muslim prejudice in hopes of helping Christian communities "generate more constructive responses" to the systemic discrimination faced by Muslim Americans.
"We are thrilled to have Dr. Green share his thoughts and engage with the La Crosse community in a thoughtful and caring discussion about how to address the biases many people wrongly hold about Muslims," DiazGranados says.
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/LISSNLaCrosse/.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.